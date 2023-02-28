Multiple crashes reported, several highways closed due to weather conditions

SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers have been responding to several crashes Tuesday morning due to winter weather.

An ISP tweet says troopers have been at US 26 in the Swan Valley and Antelope Flats area where there are white-out conditions. In one of the pictures, it appears there are cars off the side of the road.

“Slow down and watch for first responders. Be safe. Drive defensively,” the tweet said.

Courtesy Idaho State Police

EastIdahoNews.com team members and others have reported multiple slide-offs and crashes on US 20 and Interstate 15.

According to 511, the following roads are closed due to blowing snow and low visibility as of 8:15 a.m.:

Highway 33 to Tetonia to Newdale

Highway 32 Tetonia to Ashton

Highway 26 Swan Valley to Ririe

Highway 47 Ashton to Bear Gulch

You can find live traffic cameras here and the latest weather forecast here.