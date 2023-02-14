Oscar is a Shar-Pei German Shepherd Mix looking for a fur-ever home

Oscar is our Pet of the Week!

He’s a 5-year-old Shar-Pei German Shepherd Mix who loves to run and be outside. He is good with kids and other dogs.

Don’t forget the Fur Ball Fundraiser on March 3 at the Mountain America Center. There will be an open cocktail, dinner and activities. You can find more information here.

Slate is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.