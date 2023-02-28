Pocatello homeowners escape house fire Monday night

POCATELLO – Some Pocatello residents safely escaped a house fire in Pocatello Monday evening.

The fire started around 5:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a news release from the Pocatello Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was coming from the garage when firefighters arrived. They had it out by 5:51 p.m. No one was hurt.

Firefighters haven’t determined what caused it. An investigation is underway.