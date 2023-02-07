UPDATE: Power restored after crash damages power pole

UPDATE

Power has been restored to impacted Idaho Falls Power customers.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – A power outage is affecting approximately 1,300 Idaho Falls Power customers after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and knocked out the electricity in the area.

The power outage began around 11:47 a.m. after a car struck a pole on Pancheri Drive in front of Skyline High School.

People are being asked to avoid the area of South Skyline Drive and Blue Sky Drive as a result.

The city of Idaho Falls and the police department say there are crews on the scene trying to restore power.

Power is expected to be back on for the majority of affected customers by 12:30 p.m. For customers living close to the crash, it may take several hours.

