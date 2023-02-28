Roberts residents advised to ‘shelter in place’ due to winter weather conditions

ROBERTS — Residents in Roberts and in the surrounding area are being advised to shelter in place Tuesday due to a number of drivers getting stranded from the winter weather conditions.

Jefferson County Road & Bridge Supervisor Mike Carter is directing Roberts residents to stay home and avoid driving on the roads. Plows have not been able to keep up with the drifting snow, and it’s causing a number of hazards.

Crews have been battling the snow in the rural areas of Roberts, Mud Lake, Terreton, and Monteview.

“If your road or driveway is prone to drifting in, we strongly advise you to go home before your road becomes impassable,” Carter said in a news release. “We can’t keep up with the conditions right now.”

Officials say plows have been out since 3 a.m. Tuesday, trying to improve the roads. However, since the snow continues to cover the roads after the plows, drivers ceased operations at 4:30 p.m. They will be back on the job Wednesday, according to the release.

Residents are encouraged to use sound judgment when determining whether to venture out while windy and snowy conditions persist. The West Jefferson and Jefferson Joint School Districts were advised of the situation and took measures to ensure student and bus driver safety.

Roberts city officials have also confirmed there is a shelter in place.

To receive the latest updates and alerts from Jefferson County, residents are encouraged to download the FEMA app, enroll in Jefferson County’s AlertSense program at https://jcgov.us/245/Receive-Emergency-Notifications, and follow Jefferson County Idaho on Facebook.