School closures or delays for Tuesday, Feb. 14

IDAHO FALLS — A number of school districts and charter schools are closed on Tuesday, Feb. 14 due to drifting and blowing snow.

The following school districts are closed:

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Marsh Valley School District 21

Snake River School District 52

Blackfoot School District 55

Aberdeen School District 58

Firth School District 59

Shelley School District 60

Butte County School District 111

Grace School District 148

Fremont School District 215

Jefferson School District 251

Ririe School District 252

Madison School District 321

Arbon Elementary School District 383

Shoshone-Bannock School District 537

The following charter or private schools are closed:

Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls

White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls

Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls

Alturas International in Idaho Falls

Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls

American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls

Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon

Snake River Montessori School in Ammon

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot

Bingham Academy in Blackfoot

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck

Gem Prep School in Chubbuck

The following districts or schools are on a one or two-hour delay:

West Jefferson School District 253

Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322

Rockland School District 382

Most of eastern Idaho is under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Read more about the weather here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.