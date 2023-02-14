School closures or delays for Tuesday, Feb. 14

IDAHO FALLS — A number of school districts and charter schools are closed on Tuesday, Feb. 14 due to drifting and blowing snow.

The following school districts are closed:

  • Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
  • Bonneville Joint School District 93
  • Marsh Valley School District 21
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Aberdeen School District 58
  • Firth School District 59
  • Shelley School District 60
  • Butte County School District 111
  • Grace School District 148
  • Fremont School District 215
  • Jefferson School District 251
  • Ririe School District 252
  • Madison School District 321
  • Arbon Elementary School District 383
  • Shoshone-Bannock School District 537

The following charter or private schools are closed:

  • Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
  • White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
  • Alturas International in Idaho Falls
  • Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
  • Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
  • American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls
  • Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon
  • Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
  • Bingham Academy in Blackfoot
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
  • Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
  • Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
  • Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck
  • Gem Prep School in Chubbuck

The following districts or schools are on a one or two-hour delay:

  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
  • Rockland School District 382

Most of eastern Idaho is under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Read more about the weather here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.

