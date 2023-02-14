School closures or delays for Tuesday, Feb. 14
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — A number of school districts and charter schools are closed on Tuesday, Feb. 14 due to drifting and blowing snow.
The following school districts are closed:
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Marsh Valley School District 21
- Snake River School District 52
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Firth School District 59
- Shelley School District 60
- Butte County School District 111
- Grace School District 148
- Fremont School District 215
- Jefferson School District 251
- Ririe School District 252
- Madison School District 321
- Arbon Elementary School District 383
- Shoshone-Bannock School District 537
The following charter or private schools are closed:
- Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
- White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
- Alturas International in Idaho Falls
- Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Public Charter School in Ammon
- Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
- Bingham Academy in Blackfoot
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
- Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
- Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
- Connor Academy Public Charter School in Chubbuck
- Gem Prep School in Chubbuck
The following districts or schools are on a one or two-hour delay:
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322
- Rockland School District 382
Most of eastern Idaho is under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Read more about the weather here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more schools cancel classes.
