Shop fire near Swan Valley over the weekend was accidental, officials say

SWAN VALLEY — A fire that burned down a shop near Swan Valley over the weekend has been deemed accidental.

According to the Swan Valley Fire District, firefighters responded to a structure fire along U.S. Highway 26 in Irwin on Saturday. The fire started in the shop around 10:30 p.m. The fire was originally threatening a nearby home, but firefighters were able to protect it.

RELATED | Irwin shop destroyed in fire; firefighters save home

The owner was inside the shop at the time of the fire but was able to get out of the building safely. There were no injuries reported.

Swan Valley Fire District Chief Travis Crystal told EastIdahoNews.com on Tuesday that fire investigators have determined this was an accident.

“We did an investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office and we determined it to be accidental. (The owner) was working on his snow machine inside his shop and a spark caught it on fire and he couldn’t get it out with the extinguisher that he had,” Crystal said. “He left and called 911.”

The building was a total loss.

Crystal wanted to share a reminder with people that calling 911 sooner rather than later is best, so firefighters can get to the fire scene as quickly as possible.

“Some people will try to put it out themselves and it takes a long time and … by the time they get us … it’s usually too late,” he said.