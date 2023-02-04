Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho

LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning.

An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work.

Police have shut down the walking path under the bridge as they investigate the discovery of the remains.

This is an active investigation and the type of remains are unknown at this time., according to city officials.