Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — As of Friday, Feb. 17, the Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately.

Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas and remove snow from cul-de-sacs over the next few days. Removing large piles of snow from city streets is the most expensive and time-consuming part of snow removal and will be minimized to the maximum extent possible and will only be implemented when there are no other alternatives to keep streets open, to maintain access to adjacent properties or other extenuating circumstances.

If you know of someone who received a parking ticket during snow removal and would like to receive notifications, encourage them to download the new City of Idaho Falls app and/or sign up for snow removal text alerts by clicking on the Stay Informed/Sign Up link at www.idahofallsidaho.gov. Those who do not have a computer or smartphone are encouraged to stay tuned to local media outlets for information or watch for the outdoor electronic message boards located in high-traffic areas during snow removal.