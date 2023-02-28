Snowplow strikes ISP patrol vehicle, other cars during whiteout conditions

SWAN VALLEY — Several vehicles, including an Idaho State Police patrol vehicle, were damaged after a snowplow ran into them on the highway.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to several slide-offs and crashes Tuesday morning along U.S. Highway 26 from Ririe to the Wyoming State Line.

Around 9 a.m., there was a multi-car crash near Antelope Creek Road on US-26. The highway was closed at the time, and an Idaho Transportation Department plow driver was working to open the area and assist emergency personnel. The ISP patrol vehicle was there at the time.

“Our snowplow came up on the patrol car and rear-ended that patrol car. There were two troopers in the vehicle at the time. Fortunately, no injuries. They did get taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (in Idaho Falls) as a precautionary measure,” said John Tomlinson, a spokesman with ITD.

After hitting the patrol vehicle, two other vehicles were hit by the plow.

Tomlinson said at the time, there were whiteout conditions.

“There was no visibility. There was blowing, drifting snow on the road and so the snowplow driver was doing their routine, trying to clear the road and snow, and came upon the patrol car and it was too late,” he said.

The troopers had minor injuries and others involved were treated at the scene.

“We are extremely grateful that everybody was able to walk away from that crash. Our ISP and our ITD crews are out there risking their lives every day to try and keep the roads safe and passable with these harsh weather conditions,” Tomlinson told EastIdahoNews.com.

The weather conditions on US 26 Tuesday morning. | Courtesy Idaho State Police

US-26 near Ririe to the Wyoming State Line is closed along with Idaho Highway 31 from Swan Valley to Victor due to extreme weather conditions.

Emergency personnel are working with Ririe School District 252 on arrangements for students who live beyond closed areas and parents should communicate with the school for directions. Officials say parents should not attempt to travel beyond road closures or other routes at this time to pick up their students.

Currently, the LDS church in Swan Valley has been set up as a shelter for stranded motorists in the area until roads can safely be reopened. There is no estimated time yet as to when it will be reopened. According to the Swan Valley Fire District Facebook page, there are cots and hygiene kits.

“Thank you to the LDS church and the general store for their generosity. And thank you to our wonderful community who always steps up and helps our stranded travelers,” the post said.