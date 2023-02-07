Stabbing suspect expected to go to trial after allegedly challenging police to pursuit

SHELLEY — A stabbing suspect pleaded not guilty to charges in a Bingham County courtroom Monday and will now go to trial.

An Idaho Falls man allegedly stabbed a woman back in November. Recently, more charges were filed against Johnathan Hatch, 32, when he challenged a Shelley police officer to a car race after the stabbing.

Hatch faces two felonies including assault or battery upon certain personnel and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday during an arraignment in front of District Judge Darren Simpson, court records show.

He is scheduled for trial on April 25, according to the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident happened on Nov. 17. Hatch allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old Shelley woman in the neck, then stole her white Nissan Versa.

An officer went looking for Hatch. He was waiting at a red light on State Street and Fir Street, according to court documents.

“I observed a white car drive up close to my driver’s side in the left turn lane. The driver rolled down his window, and I could see him yelling at me,” the officer wrote in documents.

The officer rolled down his window to understand what the man was saying and he yelled, “Come on p****, let’s go. Turn on your lights and sirens, and let’s have some fun.”

The officer then realized the car matched the description of the white Nissan Versa and that it was Hatch.

Hatch varied his speed and would come to a complete stop and take off at a high rate of speed, court documents said.

“Once (Hatch) was out of his car with guns drawn on him, (he) complied with officer’s orders and was taken into custody,” according to court documents.

As for the stabbing, Hatch was charged in November with felony aggravated battery and felony grand theft. Prosecutors are seeking a sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm or deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, which can extend a sentence by 15 years.

On Jan. 9, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. Hatch is scheduled for a jury trial on March 28 at 9 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse in that case.