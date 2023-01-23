‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit

SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit.

The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week.

In November, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck in Bingham County. The suspect was identified as Johnathan Hatch, 32. Click here to read more about the story.

According to a newly filed affidavit of probable cause by the Shelley Police Department, on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Basic American Foods.

The officer was told that a tan Jeep with no back window had been driving erratically and almost ran into a school bus. The officer responded to the area but did not find the vehicle.

Dispatch told the officer that a family member had called and said Hatch would be traveling through the area driving a vehicle matching the description from the traffic complaint and that he had mental health problems. She said Hatch was going to see a friend in the area. The relative told dispatch he was carrying a knife on him or in a bag. She asked the police to conduct a welfare check on him.

The officer went to a trailer home to try and find Hatch. The vehicle he had been in was located there. Three women had answered the door and told police that Hatch was out with a friend they knew. They had gone in her white Nissan Versa.

The officer tried to call the woman to reach her and Hatch, but she did not answer.

Then, at around 2 p.m., the officer heard through dispatch that an aggravated assault had just happened between Hatch and the woman.

Hatch had stabbed her in the neck and had stolen her white Nissan Versa, documents said.

The officer tried to find Hatch and headed toward city limits on State Street to see if Hatch was trying to head north on Highway 91.

The officer waited at a red light on State Street and Fir Street.

“I observed a white car drive up close to my driver’s side in the left turn lane. The driver rolled down his window, and I could see him yelling at me,” the officer wrote in documents.

The officer rolled down his window to understand what the man was saying and he yelled, “Come on p****, let’s go. Turn on your lights and sirens, and let’s have some fun.”



The officer then realized the car matched the description of the white Nissan Versa and that it was Hatch. The officer turned on emergency overhead lights and sirens. Hatch drove northbound on State Street.

Hatch varied his speed and would come to a complete stop and take off at a high rate of speed, court documents said.

“Johnathan was driving erratically by weaving around cars and driving into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing a dump truck before swerving back into the northbound lanes. The pursuit turned onto 1400 North, where Johnathan appeared to attempt to ram in my vehicle with his,” the officer wrote.

“Once (Hatch) was out of his car with guns drawn on him, (he) complied with officer’s orders and was taken into custody,” according to court documents.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital at the time of the incident, and according to a release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, she was expected to survive.

Hatch faces two felonies, including assault or battery upon certain personnel and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He was given a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.

As for the stabbing, Hatch was charged in November with felony aggravated battery and felony grand theft. Prosecutors are seeking a sentencing enhancement for the use of a firearm or deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, which can extend a sentence by 15 years.

On Jan. 9, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hatch is scheduled for a jury trial on March 28 at 9 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse.