Wind chill warning issued Wednesday night to Thursday
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Wednesday night after a warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
According to NWS, the wind chill warning is in effect starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Wind chills may create conditions as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
The warning affects the following areas: Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier and Georgetown.
The warning said to avoid outside activities if possible.
