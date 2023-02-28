Winter storm conditions keep several highways closed in eastern Idaho

OSGOOD – The Idaho Transporation Department closed a number of highways in eastern Idaho Tuesday due to severe winter weather conditions. It’s looking like they will be closed for some time.

According to Idaho 511, the following highways are closed:

U.S. Highway 26 from Carey to Arco

U.S. Highway 26 from Ririe to the Wyoming State Line

U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line

U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to the US-26 Junction

Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River

Idaho Highway 87 from Island Park to the Montana State Line

ITD officials say there is no confirmed time when the roads will be open. Winds are expected to die down between 9 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, and when that happens, crews will be sent out to clear the roads and open them for travel.

Currently, the LDS church in Swan Valley has been set up as a shelter for stranded motorists in the area of US-26 until roads can safely be reopened. According to the Swan Valley Fire District Facebook page, there are cots and hygiene kits.

ITD recommends checking 511 road conditions prior to traveling to make sure conditions are safe. If you are currently stranded, ITD says you can always call 511 if you have questions or concerns about road openings and closures.