28-year-old woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville, police say - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A 28-year-old woman fatally shot three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville before she was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The shooter, who has not been identified by name, entered the Covenant School via a side door and was armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun, said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron. She fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school before police fatally shot her on the second floor, Aaron said.

The first call on the shooting came in at 10:13 a.m. and the shooter was dead at 10:27 a.m., he said.

One police officer who responded to the scene was wounded from cut glass, he added. There were no other people wounded.

Police initially said the shooter appeared to be in her teens but later identified her as a 28-year-old Nashville woman.

The Nashville Fire Department tried to provide lifesaving efforts to those with “viable signs of life” and transported the three children along with two adults from the scene, Fire spokesperson Kendra Loney said. They did not survive.

The incident is the 19th shooting at a school or university so far this year in which at least one person was wounded, according to a CNN tally. Last week, two faculty members were shot and wounded by a student at a high school in Denver, Colorado, and the student was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

With six victims, Monday’s attack is the deadliest school shooting since the heinous attack in Uvalde, Texas, last May that left 21 people dead.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church and teaches preschool through 6th grade, according to its website. On a typical day it has 209 students and 40 to 50 staff members, Aaron said.

The mass shooting garnered a massive police and fire response, and concerned families gathered outside the school to wait for word of their loved ones.

Avery Myrick, whose mother is a teacher at the school, told CNN affiliate WSMV her mom texted that she was hiding in a closet and could hear shooting all over the school. She later spoke to her mother on the phone and learned she was safe.

“Just getting that initial phone call that she was OK, it obviously brings a ton of relief, but you’re still hurting for the people out there who may not get that call,” she said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper offered his condolences in a statement.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.