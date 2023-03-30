Are Idaho drivers required to yield for funeral processions? Here's what state law says. - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — It’s common courtesy to yield to funeral processions on the road. But is it the law in Idaho? Idaho Code offers a specific definition of a funeral procession, what other drivers on the road should do when they see a procession, and punishment for failing to follow the state code.

WHAT IS A FUNERAL PROCESSION?

Idaho defines a funeral procession as “two or more vehicles accompanying the body of a deceased person, in the daylight hours, including a funeral lead vehicle or a funeral escort vehicle.” The funeral lead vehicle must have at least one lighted rotating or oscillating lamp exhibiting a red light visible 500 feet from the car.

Whenever the lead vehicle enters an intersection, all other vehicles in the procession may continue to follow the car through the intersection regardless of traffic control lights and devices. The lead vehicle may also direct other cars not in the funeral procession to stop, proceed or make turns regardless of traffic control lights and devices.

Vehicles that are part of the funeral procession may also exceed the speed limit by 15 mph when overtaking the procession to direct traffic at the next intersection.

WHAT IS IDAHO LAW FOR OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD?

Idaho code states that pedestrians and drivers of all other vehicles must yield the right-of-way to any vehicle in a funeral procession. Although the code doesn’t state the punishment for not yielding the right-of-way to a procession, the Ada County code explicitly states that no vehicle may drive through or interrupt a procession unless it is an emergency vehicle.

The penalty for violating Ada County code is a misdemeanor under Idaho code laws, which would result in either a fine of up to $1,000, county jail time not exceeding six months, or both.

TYPICAL CUSTOMS AROUND FUNERAL PROCESSIONS

Although honking your horn at and speeding past a funeral procession isn’t against the law, it’s not the most respectful, either. Here are some commonly-followed customs in America that many drivers adhere to when they encounter a funeral motorcade, according to Funeral Wise.

Yielding to allow the entire procession through a stoplight or intersection once the lead car has passed.

Waiting for the last vehicle in a funeral procession to pass by, which typically has two or more flags and flashing hazard lights.

Refraining from cutting into a funeral procession.

Refraining from honking at a funeral procession.

Refraining from passing a funeral procession on the right side of a highway.