Burglary at Idaho Falls Community Food Basket causes thousands of dollars in damage

IDAHO FALLS – Weeks after the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket took ownership of an old meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, someone broke in and caused between $3,000 and $5,000 worth of damage.

Ariel Jackson, the food basket’s executive director, tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

“It looks like someone threw a tire jack through the kitchen window, broke in through the window and stole a bunch of stuff in the kitchen, and our tools we were (using to remodel) the building,” Jackson says.

The church left old computers, printers, TVs and other items behind when the transfer of ownership took place on Feb. 22. Jackson says some of those items were destroyed, including a stone chess board that had been inside one of the cabinets.

She isn’t sure what the person was looking for, but someone had unsuccessfully tried to get stuff through the door.

“We’re a little bit concerned they’re planning on coming back because they unlocked one of the doors,” says Jackson.

Jackson notified police. She says officers came and took fingerprints Thursday morning on some of the items that had been moved around.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department confirms an investigation is underway to determine who is responsible.

“That building sat vacant for a year, and now all of a sudden (somebody wants something that was inside the building),” says Jackson. “We’re now going to have to divert some funding (for renovations) to get a security system and replace the window.”

Food basket staff had been planning to install a loading dock by the south entrance so trucks can drop off pallets of food. Double doors in the back of the building and a ramp were also in the works, along with the removal of carpet in the old gymnasium.

The cost of renovations is expected to cost between $85,000 and $100,000, which will be paid for by grants and donations from the community.

Jackson is saddened that something like this would happen so soon after moving into the building.

“It breaks our heart. We work everyday to try and serve the community and people who are struggling. It’s not the first time someone has stolen from us … and it’s going to cost us some money to recover,” Jackson says.

Jackson is asking the community to be on the lookout and to report anything that looks suspicious. Anyone with information can call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.