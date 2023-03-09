District 91 superintendent leaving for apparent out-of-state job

IDAHO FALLS — One of eastern Idaho’s largest school districts is losing its chief educator.

Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Wednesday that Superintendent Jim Shank is leaving the district. Shank has been offered a job at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington. He will be leaving District 91 at the end of the school year.

Shank sent a letter announcing his decision to faculty and staff today:

“My professional career as an educator began in 1991. The majority of those years have been spent in the Idaho Falls School District serving as an assistant principal, principal, director and currently as superintendent of schools.

I would like to believe that those years of service have had a positive influence on students and teachers, opened doors of opportunity, eliminated barriers to learning, and encouraged success.

After careful consideration and a good amount of personal reflection, I have decided that it is time for me to retire from the State of Idaho effective June 30th, 2023.

Thank you for the opportunities to serve. I hold dear the work that we accomplished together, particularly that which has had a constructive result for children. I wish you all the best in your future pursuits.”

Shank is expected to begin his new duties at the North Beach School District on July 1, pending contract negotiations and a background check, according to a Facebook post by the Washington school district.

Shank became District 91 superintendent in April 2021. His resume includes superintendent positions in Washington, Utah and Idaho. Before he was superintendent, Shank was a principal in District 91. He also has experience as a special education teacher.

“We appreciate Dr. Shank’s service to the district, especially his focus on implementing High-Reliability Schools and expanding Career Technical Education opportunities for our students,” said District 91 Board Chairwoman Hillary Radcliffe in a news release.

The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees will discuss the next steps in finding a new superintendent at its regular business meeting on Thursday, March 16. They encourage parents to watch for more information in the coming weeks.