Ever wanted to hold a bear cub? Now is your chance

IDAHO FALLS – Yellowstone Bear World is giving locals the opportunity to hold a bear cub and possibly name one of them before the 2023 season gears up this spring.

The EastIdahoNews.com crew got to check off a bucket list item by hanging out with a couple of two-month-old bear cubs this week. This weekend, it will be your turn.

Yellowstone Bear World is hosting a “Pictures with the Bear Cubs” event this weekend, March 10 to March 12, at CAL Ranch in Ammon.

“It’s a really great time for us to share this experience with the community,” Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson says. “It’s really the only time of year that we offer this experience with the photos, and it really is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of a deal.”

Information for Yellowstone Bear Worlds “Pictures with the Bear Cubs” event.

For $25, you and your family can hold a bear cub and get your photo taken.

All funds collected go back to Yellowstone Bear World to support animal welfare and educational programs.

“It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to do this, so it’s really cool for us to be able to share this with the community,” Ferguson says.

The bear cubs will be available on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 pm, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 pm.