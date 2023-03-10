Forecast calls for ‘heavy snowfall’ and ‘gusty winds’ throughout eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting “heavy snowfall” and “gusty winds” throughout eastern Idaho Friday.

The winter storm is expected to begin at midnight and continue through 9 p.m.

A weather impact briefing sent to EastIdahoNews.com did not specify how much snow is coming, but the NWS’s website says several inches are anticipated throughout the Upper Snake River Plain, which includes Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.

“Snow mixed with or turning to rain in the afternoon. A second round of snow with the frontal passage Friday afternoon with additional accumulations of one to two inches,” the website says.

Rain as far north as Ashton is likely Friday afternoon due to increasing snowfall and temperatures.

Forecasters say strong winds are also in store “across the Southern Mountains and along the Interstate corridor from Pocatello to Burley.”

“Gusts up to 60 mph are likely in the exit regions of the southern mountain valleys. Strong gusty winds are anticipated region-wide as the cold front moves through the area Friday afternoon,” the NWS reports.

The combination of wind and snow could create difficult driving conditions. Blowing and drifting snow could lead to road closures in some areas.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and avoid traveling if possible.

A seven-day forecast and live traffic cams are available here. For the latest road conditions and closures, click here.

Graphic showing snow accumulation through Friday night | National Weather Service

Graphic charting wind gusts through Friday night | National Weather Service