A group of war veterans from Idaho Falls experienced the “journey of a lifetime” as they traveled to the nation’s capital last week on an all-expenses paid trip courtesy of Melaleuca.

You can find our report and video feature on the trip here. Below is a photo gallery showcasing some of the experience.

Bill Jensen and Jim Pletscher chat on the flight to Washington D.C. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Melaleuca Chief Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot talks with veterans on the way to Washington D.C. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Veterans chat on the flight. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The veterans pose for a photo with Frank VanderSloot. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Arlington National Cemetery. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The gravesite of Senator Ted Kennedy. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Roy Reed and David Seibert. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Washington Monument. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Veterans pointing out names on a monument. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Iwo Jima Memorial at night. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Members of the group who served in the Vietnam War. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Washington D.C. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Roy Reed and David Seibert. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Roy Reed at the Korean War Memorial. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Washington Monument. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Iwo Jima Memorial at night. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Sugar City native Brady Howell was killed on 9/11 at the Pentagon. There are benches for all of the victims at the Pentagon Memorial. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The Pentagon 9/11 Memorial. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The veteran group poses with Frank VanderSloot and Nate Eaton before leaving Washington D.C. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Family members, friends and a band welcomed the veterans home in Idaho Falls at the Melaleuca airplane hanger. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com