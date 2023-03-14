Gimley is a house-trained, cleaned dog looking for his fur-ever family

Our Pet of the Week is Gimley!

He is a one-year-old male Husky Malamute Shepherd mix. He’s very well-behaved but his last owner said he should not be in a house with other dogs and he likes to be the baby in the home – so it’s best if there aren’t small children.

Gimley is house-trained, keeps a clean kennel and is a really good dog.

Gimley is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.