Hayden and Kids Creek ponds to be stocked with 950 trout this month

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Warmer weather is not far off, so start thinking about your first fishing trip.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 950 rainbow trout in the 10 to 12-inch range at two family-friendly destinations March 27-31.

Hayden Creek Pond, located along Hayden Creek near Lemhi will receive 650 trout. Anglers will find a new bridge and restroom, ample bank fishing opportunities, and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Kids Creek Pond, located in Salmon, will receive 300 trout. A fishing dock, pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, and number of benches makes this a convenient place for families to enjoy the outdoors.

Stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to weather conditions or staff constraints.

Anglers can find more detailed information on these and other fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Most of Idaho’s waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up your 2023 fishing license and a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits. Both are available at all Idaho Fish and Game offices and license vendors statewide.