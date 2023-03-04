Local organization celebrating women’s history month with annual event

The following is a news release from the Alturas Institute.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and a host of local icons, including award-winning journalists Karole Honas and Kris Millgate, and the Idaho Falls Symphony Concert Master, Emma Rubinstein, will headline The Alturas Institute’s celebration of “Women’s History Month,” on March 16 at University Place in Idaho Falls.

The Alturas Institute’s event, “Conversations with Exceptional Women: Onward with Heart,” features interviews and discussions that celebrate women’s rights and address challenges to gender equality — those that have been overcome and those that remain.

Other luminaries include Marcella Medor, an award-winning businesswoman, with offices across the country; Jhansi Kandasamy, Executive Director of the Idaho National Laboratory’s Net-Zero Program; Maria Alvarez, founder and CEO of Conectate, and Miranda Marquit, nationally prominent financial writer and activist for women’s rights.

These extraordinary women will be joined by special guest Dr. Caroline Heldman, author, professor, frequent guest on national television talk shows, international advocate for women’s rights and president of a national organization that combats domestic violence.

The Alturas Institute is a 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization created to promote the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality.

“We are excited to gather again for this annual event, which was interrupted by the pandemic,” Dr. David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, said. “The interaction between our speakers and audience members promises to spark stimulating, enjoyable and educational conversations throughout the evening.”

The event, which is open to the public, will be held in the multipurpose room at University Place at 1784 Science Center Drive. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host reception, followed by dinner, interviews and conversations. The Dewdroppers will play music during the reception and dinner. Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online. For further information, call (208) 313-6554.