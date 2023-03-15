Man arrested after owner finds him burglarizing home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 47-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested by deputies after they said he was the suspect in a burglary on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Lee Allen White was taken into custody following the incident.

On Tuesday, just before noon, deputies were called to a residence on 55th East off of 1st Street after a homeowner reported a man burglarizing his residence.

The homeowner observed the suspect, who was later identified as White, and his vehicle remotely from security cameras. Deputies came to the scene and searched for the suspect, and met with the homeowner.

A responding deputy found the suspect vehicle and stopped it near Lincoln Road and 25th East.

Deputies found White and confirmed from security footage that he was the suspect. Deputies additionally found items taken from the home inside White’s vehicle.

White was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked for burglary.

He was a suspect in several other burglary cases in the area, and deputies are continuing to investigate, the news release said.