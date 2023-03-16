Man arrested after stand-off with police in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (KPVI) — The Pocatello Police Department arrested a man after a stand-off on Wednesday night, reports KPVI.

The police have not yet released the man’s name or the crimes he allegedly committed. They also have not released if he was armed during the incident.

KPVI reported the incident began around 6:30 p.m. after a police officer observed the suspect, a 45-year-old man, who they knew to have active warrants.

After the officer tried to arrest the man, he escaped into an apartment building on East Center Street. The man barricaded himself in the bathroom of an apartment, which did not belong to him.

Negotiations began between the man and the police and the Pocatello Police Swat team was called out to the apartment building.

After the swat team arrived, they were able to take the man into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Bannock County Jail.