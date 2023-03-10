Man arrested after teenagers threaten to beat him up for allegedly sexually harassing young girls

IDAHO FALLS – A 60-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a group of teenagers reported he had tried to sexually assault two 14-year-old girls.

Idaho Falls Police responded to the Fairbridge Inn on Sunday after a man, Michael Kenneth Dumont, reported that a group of teenagers were trying to kick open his door.

When officers arrived, they saw several teenage boys in the hotel hallway. One of them told police that Dumont had tried to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in the hotel room, so he was going to “do some violence” on him, according to the police report.

The boys told officers there had been two young girls in Dumont’s room and that he had tried to solicit them to have oral sex with him, but the girls left and were now in a different hotel room.

Officers talked to the girls, who said they had been sitting on one of the hotel beds, and Dumont was sitting behind them. He reportedly asked them if they were virgins and then tried to get them to have sex with him.

Police reports say the girls “freaked out” and left the hotel room. They then found the group of boys and told them what Dumont had said.

Officers also say several witnesses had reportedly seen Dumont on the bed with the girls, asking them if they were virgins.

Police interviewed Dumont, who initially denied the allegations but said the girls “looked young” when they came into his room.

Dumont was then arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with two counts of felony child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor under 16 to participate in a sexual act.

His bond was set to $150,000, and a no-contact order was issued for the victims.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 24. If convicted, he could face up to 50 years in prison.