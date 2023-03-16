Man charged in Bannock County rape accused of raping child in Washington state - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man awaiting trial for rape in Bannock County is now being held on a warrant out of Washington state.

Jacob David Hill, 19, is scheduled to stand trial for an alleged 2022 rape in Bannock County. He is being held without bond on a Wenatchee County, Washington, warrant for two counts of second-degree rape of a child, court records show.

RELATED | Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello

Hill was arrested in November following an investigation by Bannock County Sheriff’s detectives.

The sheriff’s office received a call in October reporting a rape. The victim told detectives that she and Hill were with friends, but the friends left her alone with Hill. She said Hill held her down and raped her.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim said that Hill, who was new in town, told her and others that he was from Oklahoma.

Before Hill was arrested, but after a preliminary interview with detectives, he allegedly told friends of the victim that he was planning to leave town before any further interaction with police.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond for the Bannock County charges.

A preliminary hearing on those charges was held Nov. 22, after which Hill was bound over to District Court. He has been scheduled to stand trial before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on April 4.

After discovery of an out-of-state warrant, a fugitive hold was filed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office on March, court documents show.

According to a complaint, Hill is accused of two counts of raping a minor in Washington. He signed a waiver of extradition and is being held without bond on those charges.