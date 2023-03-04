Man charged with murder in Dylan Rounds case

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been charged with murder in the case of Dylan Rounds, a 20-year-old eastern Idaho native who has been missing for nine months.

James Brenner, 59, is charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of abuse or desecration of a human body, according to Utah court records. Charges were filed Friday by the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office in Brigham City, Utah.

Brenner has been in the Box Elder County Jail since being arrested on firearms violations in June. He was squatting on property near Dylan’s farm when the young man disappeared.

“Justin and I would like to thank everyone for the support you have shown us as we focus on finding answers in the disappearance of Dylan,” Candice Cooley, Dylan’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com in a statement Friday. “James Brenner has been listed as the official suspect since July 2022…The charges are based on solid evidence that has been released by Box Elder. We ask you to continue your thoughts and prayers for justice for Dylan and that we can bring him home.”

Dylan was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah when he vanished over Memorial Day weekend. His grandmother spoke with him on May 28, and nobody has heard from him since. There has been no sign of Dylan anywhere and no activity on his cell phone or bank account, according to his parents.

Cooley says Dylan’s body has not been found but they remain optimistic he will be recovered soon.

