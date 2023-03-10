Pocatello man charged after allegedly threatening to stab a woman

POCATELLO — A local man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to barricade himself and a woman inside her apartment.

Steven Alan Gish, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court documents show.

Pocatello police received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 reporting that Gish broke into an apartment on the 700 block of North 6th Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told police Gish was attempting to barricade a woman inside the apartment and had a knife.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who showed police pictures they received from the female victim in which Gish was allegedly threatening to kill her.

Officers entered the apartment and arrested Gish. Police reports show Gish had cuts on his neck that he stated were self-inflicted, the affidavit shows.

The officers secured the steak knife Gish used in the alleged assault before speaking with the victim, who did not sustain any injuries.

She told police that Gish threatened to stab her several times and she believed he would stab her as he was “growing increasingly aggressive” throughout the incident, the victim told police.

After being treated for his injuries, Gish was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and held on a $30,000 bond.

Though Gish has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Gish could face up to five years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a preliminary hearing on March 6.