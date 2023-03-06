Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair seeks vendors, sponsors and volunteers

The following is a news release and photo from the Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will take place on Earth Day, April 22. The event, which is free and teaches people of all ages about the local environment, will be held in Caldwell Park in Pocatello.

The fair will feature a wide range of exhibits, demonstrations and activities. Visitors can expect to learn about renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, wildlife conservation and eco-friendly products and services. They can also participate in hands-on activities such as composting, recycling and gardening workshops.

There are still vendor spaces left for this year’s fair. If you’re interested in being a part of the fair, please visit the web site or contact Drew Riemersma, Environmental Technician at (208) 234-6519 for a booth.

This is a great volunteer opportunity for service groups or individuals. Volunteers help with kids’ activities, clean-up, and other tasks. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Jennifer Flynn at (208) 234-6189 or visit the volunteer page by April 14 to sign up.

To learn more about the Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, visit their Facebook page.