Red Rabbit Grill brings its renowned food to Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The delicious food that made the Red Rabbit Grill one of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is now available in Pocatello.

Red Rabbit Pocatello opened on Yellowstone Avenue last November with the goal of giving residents somewhere they could spend “quality time with someone you care about over some great food.”

The managing general partner of both Idaho locations, Jacob Muller, spoke with EastIdahoNews.com in the video above. He said that he and owners Matt and Jane Smith have wanted to add a location in Pocatello for several years.

“We want you guys here,” Muller said. “We came to Pocatello because we wanted to serve the people here — we wanted to be part of the community.”

As he further explained, the Pocatello location will provide the same quality of food and service as has come to be expected in Rexburg.

For our visit, Muller had EastIdahoNews.com try a selection of offerings: the chicken bacon avocado wrap with sidewinder fries, bacon cheeseburger with spicy waffle fries, huckleberry coconut lemonade and mango lemonade. And for dessert, a blueberry mini cake and a carrot mini cake.

The cheeseburger was unlike most others, with the addition of a A1 sauce — not a flavor I normally attribute to a burger. The A1, though, added a unique flavor — as Muller called it, “a little bit of a bite.”

The star of the lunch, however, was the chicken wrap.

It starts with a garlic-herb tortilla, giving it an unusual flavor from the start. Then the marinated onions, paired with the grilled chicken and avocado was exceptional. Muller had our wrap made with ranch — as opposed to the jalapeno ranch which is also available and would be my choice. The final product was something that was almost hard to put down.

“This has been a big hit here in Pocatello,” Muller said. “That’s been something we’ve noticed in is, there’s a bit of a change in taste and preference between Rexburg, our first location, and here.”

Both desserts were quite tasty as well. As someone who is not normally a fan of carrot cake, I preferred the blueberry mini cake. But, this carrot mini cake was unlike others and was something I could definitely see myself ordering.

The decor inside the Red Rabbit Grill was also a nice change of pace. As Muller explained, when the ownership team purchased the building for its new location, much work was laid before them.

Muller and the Smiths spent several weeks gutting and, essentially, redoing the interior of the building from the ground up. The end result was the “farmhouse feel” Muller and the Smiths want visitors to recognize as Red Rabbit’s atmosphere and positive vibe.

“That’s something that we’ve established in both of our locations — in Rexburg and in (Delta,) Utah — and we wanted to be consistent with it.”

Red Rabbit Pocatello also offers a breakfast menu — which includes everything from skillets and pancakes to breakfast burritos and brunch burgers.

It is located at 1200 Yellowstone Avenue and is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can view the entire menu on the Red Rabbit website — here — or Facebook page — here.

If you want to make a recommendation for the next destination to be included on East Idaho Eats, email Kalama@EastIdahoNews.com and include “EATS” in the subject line.