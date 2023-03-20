Shadow is a well-behaved dog looking for his fur-ever home - East Idaho News

Our Pet of the Week is Shadow!

Shadow is a four-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He’s great with other dogs, curious about cats, is kennel trained and house trained.

He’s one of the better-behaved dogs at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is really playful.

Shadow is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.