Skier, snowmobiler rescued in two separate incidents over the weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It was a busy weekend for emergency crews in Teton County, who rescued a skier and a snowmobiler in two separate incidents Saturday afternoon

The first one happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cody Peak near Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, according to a news release from Teton County Search & Rescue.

A man from Victor saw what happened and reportedly called 911 after watching a skier fall about 700 feet down a steep slope called Central Couloir. The Salt Lake City woman, whose name was not released, lost her balance about halfway down and tumbled over a cliff at the bottom.

The resort’s ski patrol landed a helicopter in Cody Bowl near where the woman had fallen.

Her exact condition is unknown, but officials say she had multiple injuries. She was flown to a landing zone at the base of Teton Village to wait for an ambulance.

Around 3 p.m., just as the previous rescue was wrapping up, Bonneville County Search & Rescue began a helicopter search for a missing snowmobiler in the Palisades area.

A 50-year-old man had been riding his snowmobile in Pole Canyon outside of Victor on Friday, and no one had heard from him.

Teton County and Air Idaho joined the search effort. After two hours, they found him “stuck in extreme terrain,” the news release says.

Officials did not specify the man’s condition.

JHMR patrollers and TCSAR volunteers carry a patient to the rescue helicopter in Cody Bowl on March 18. | TCSAR

Teton County is grateful to everyone who helped.

Teton County leases its chopper for eight months each year. Due to an increased number of helicopter rescues lately, officials are trying to raise money for a new helicopter that will be available year-round.

