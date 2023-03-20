Troopers investigate 'suspicious death' on interstate in western Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Police closed a section of I-84 for hours Sunday as they investigated a man’s death near Boise.

A 23-year-old woman was heading east in a Ford Explorer on Interstate 84 with a 25-year-old man on Sunday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

At about 8:27 a.m., while driving just east of Boise near milepost 56, the passenger exited the vehicle while the vehicle was still moving, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police reported that the driver and passenger were from Twin Falls.

Traffic was blocked for two hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.

The Idaho State Police called the incident a “suspicious death” in a news release and said they are investigating.