Authorities want your help finding missing endangered girl - East Idaho News

Authorities want your help finding missing endangered girl

  Published at  | Updated at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

maya and howes
Maya Jones, 16, of Idaho Falls, is believed to be in the Boise area with Tigan Howes, 32. ISP say she is in danger. | Courtesy ISP

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police want your help locating a missing girl.

Maya Brooklyn Jones, 16, of Idaho Falls is believed to be in the Boise area with a 32-year-old man named Tigan Michael Howes. Details about Maya’s disappearance and how the two ended up together were not specified, but ISP believes she is in danger.

Maya was reported missing earlier Tuesday, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The two have been spotted in a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with license plate 8B AE54U.

Maya is black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 8 and 115 pounds.

Howes is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 7 and 150 pounds.

If you see Maya or the suspect or have any information that might be helpful, call 911 immediately. You can also call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

toyota camry pic
Photo on left is a photo of the car they are traveling in. The photo on the right is not the actual vehicle but a clearer picture of a gold Toyota Camry. | Courtesy ISP

