Authorities want your help finding missing endangered girl - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police want your help locating a missing girl.

Maya Brooklyn Jones, 16, of Idaho Falls is believed to be in the Boise area with a 32-year-old man named Tigan Michael Howes. Details about Maya’s disappearance and how the two ended up together were not specified, but ISP believes she is in danger.

Maya was reported missing earlier Tuesday, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The two have been spotted in a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with license plate 8B AE54U.

Maya is black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 8 and 115 pounds.

Howes is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 7 and 150 pounds.

If you see Maya or the suspect or have any information that might be helpful, call 911 immediately. You can also call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.