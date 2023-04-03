Bear cub named after 'joyful' little boy who passed away - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Akasha and Geoffrey Balkman and three of their children made a special trip from the Seattle area to Idaho this weekend in honor of their son and brother Carson Joseph. In September 2022, Carson passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. Doctors think he might have had an undiagnosed heart condition.

By all accounts, Carson was a special little boy.

“He was such a caring and kind child,” Akasha said. “He really was so thoughtful to others’ feelings. He was a joyful, happy kid. He was truly the light of our family.”

Besides his family, Carson had two loves, according to his parents: sports and brown bears.

“He loved bears ever since I can remember,” said Akasha.

When his seventh birthday was approaching just a couple of weeks before his death, all Carson wanted was a bear-themed party. “Little Wise Bear” was even Carson’s Native American name, given to him by his grandfather.

Howard Omber, a family friend and Carson’s Sunday School teacher, found ways to honor Carson after he passed.

“He really made a point to help us out to find bear-related things to help remember Carson,” Akasha said. “All things bear” remind the family of Carson, she said.

It was Omber who contacted Yellowstone Bear World in Rigby to surprise the Balkmans for Christmas. Friends and neighbors pulled together to raise funds so the family could have a VIP Encounter. This included interacting with one of Bear World’s bear cubs so they could feel close to their son and brother.

In a video recorded by Omber,the Balkmans and three of their children are seen reading a card outlining the special gift meant to give them “something to look forward to.” The family is visibly moved at the gesture honoring the memory of their own Little Wise Bear.

Geoff said the family was “so incredibly excited.” He said it was nice for the three kids to have something to look forward to.

On Sunday, they finally spent time holding, playing and interacting with two cubs at Yellowstone Bear World. What was already a special time became more so when Grace Latham of Bear World announced that one of the cubs would be named after Carson.

“We honor and celebrate his life and the blessing of his time here with us, and the infinite love and joy he shared with so many,” Latham announced to the family.

“It is so meaningful that you named him after Carson,” Geoff can be heard commenting on the video. “That was incredible,” Geoff told EastIdahoNews.com. “It was such a special experience.”

Carson Bear will continue to live at Yellowstone Bear World and will be a “loving memory” of the boy who touched so many, Latham said.

Watch video of the Balkman family receiving their Christmas gift and learning about their surprise above.