College of Eastern Idaho Foundation Announces Annual Awards and Scholarships - East Idaho News

CEI Foundation Executive Director Dave Facer addresses scholarship recipients, scholarship donors, and CEI Foundation award recipients at the Westbank Convention Center. | Emily Herbert Photography

The following is a news release from College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho Foundation announced its 2023 award recipients at the annual Scholarship Celebration on April 27 at The Westbank Convention Center, The event brought together student scholarship recipients, scholarship donors and campus and community award winners

The CEI Foundation also announced that it awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships and campus grants for the 2023-2024 academic year. CEI and the CEI Foundation are grateful to the many donors who allow us to help change the lives of hundreds of students every year.

Each year the CEI Foundation recognizes individuals and organizations for their service to CEI, the CEI Foundation, and the community. “These awards represent our campus and community’s best,” said Dave Facer, Executive Director of the CEI Foundation. “We cannot say thank you enough to the recipients for the long-term, positive impact they have on so many people.”

The 2023 CEI Foundation award recipients are:

Corporate Partner-of-the-Year, Mountain View Hospital;

Contributor-of-the-Year, Idaho Community Foundation.

Robert and Lila Jordan Faculty-of-the-Year, Lynette Sharp, faculty, Health Professions.

Outstanding Adjunct Faculty of the Year, Bob Dunmire, General Education.

Outstanding Staff-of-the-Year, Ege Gurer, Manager, Help Desk.

Award recipients will also be featured in the CEI Giving magazine (a CEI Foundation publication) and have their photo displayed on CEI’s campus.

Since 1992, the CEI Foundation’s mission has been to develop positive community relationships, provide scholarship opportunities, and support College of Eastern Idaho initiatives.