Construction on new water tower will begin in Idaho Falls next month - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After years of public discussion, construction on a new Idaho Falls water tower is about to begin.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Water Superintendent David Richards told EastIdahoNews.com construction on the new 185-foot tower will begin May 8 in the southeast corner of the Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot.

“Construction will last two construction seasons. We anticipate (completion) in fall 2024,” Richards says.

The new tower will have a storage capacity of about 1 million gallons of water — double the size of the current tower. Its design calls for one column, rather than having multiple legs to hold it up. An artistic rendering is pictured above.

The city initially planned to build the tower at South Capital Park, but ultimately the library board offered a section of its parking lot as a potential site for the structure.

Since it is several hundred yards east of the current tower’s location near Idaho Falls Power on Capital Avenue, Richards says they determined it was an ideal spot for the new tower.

“This site is close to the existing well that feeds the elevated tower with water. It turns out that this site works really well for us,” says Richards.

The current water tower on Capital Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls. | Courtesy City of Idaho Falls

City officials identified multiple deficiencies in the 86-year-old water tower, which is the reason a new one is being built. A document on the Idaho Falls water tower web page identifies 11 deficiencies, including building standards and current seismic requirements being out of compliance. The concrete foundation that supports the tower’s legs was last replaced in 1969 and is starting to crack.

There is also “significant corrosion” in the vault below the tower and on the inlet and outlet piping.

The website lists a safety concern with the tower’s current location.

“The current tower is between Idaho Falls Power’s administration building and the central power plant, limiting IFP’s ability to expand operations. In the winter, icicles form on the tower and fall over the employee walking path and employee parking lot,” the document says.

Many have suggested repairing the current tower rather than building a new one. Richards says the city considered that option but ultimately determined the number of deficiencies would continue to be a long-term issue and building a new one is a more cost-effective option.

“Spending that kind of money for deficiencies just to maintain it … was deemed financially irresponsible,” Richards explains.

Building a new water tower will cost the city about $9 million, which is being funded “in-house through water rates.”

Once the new tower is complete, the old one will be disassembled. But for those who have a sentimental attachment to the city’s landmark, Richards says they are looking at possibly giving away pieces of metal from it as a souvenir.

“We’re going to do our best to document it in other ways … and preserve its history,” he says.

The current tower was built in 1937 by the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company. The new tower is expected to have a lifespan of 80-100 years.

The tower is essential to the operation of the city’s potable water system. The water stored helps ensure residents have access to water in the event of a power outage. It helps provide storage during peak water usage and can be helpful in preventing contamination of the water supply, according to a document on the city’s website.

Richards says the construction of the new tower will support future growth and better serve the community.

“It will have additional capacity for emergency uses for firefighting … that the existing tower does not have,” says Richards.

Parking at the library will be limited during the tower’s construction. The map below shows where additional parking will be available.