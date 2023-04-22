Drug Take-Back Day helps clear homes of potentially dangerous over-the-counter drugs - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Blue Cross of Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, April 22, Blue Cross of Idaho, Eastern Idaho Public Health District, the Idaho State Police the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Center for Hope and the Bonneville Youth Development Coalition will partner for the first time to help clear east Idaho homes of potentially-dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Residents may drop off medications, including tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in the Mountain America Center this Saturday.

The Bonneville Youth Development Coalition will provide donuts to any resident who drops off medication.

Since 2016, Idahoans have discarded approximately 52.4 tons of unwanted medications.

The event is being held at The Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in the Mountain America Center — 1690 Event Center Dr., Idaho Falls. The Blue Cross of Idaho Center, on the north side of campus, is best accessed using the second or third parking lot entrance off of Event Center Drive. Volunteers will be there till 2 p.m.

Take-Back Day is a national effort to raise awareness and reduce prescription drug abuse in local communities.Disposal sites offer individuals and families a safe, anonymous way to rid their homes of unwanted medication.