Dustin Lynch to perform in eastern Idaho this summer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Dustin Lynch will perform live on stage at our outdoor concert venue on Saturday, July 8.

Dustin Lynch has built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music, achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, ten gold, and platinum-certified singles, and tallying over 4.04 billion global on-demand streams.

Recently releasing slow burner “Wood On The Fire” and wrapping the expanded Party Mode Tour, Lynch’s fifth studio album, “Blue in the Sky,” features platinum, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode,” and “Fish In The Sea.”

Since his platinum “Cowboys and Angels” breakout in 2012, Lynch headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown. The Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member and high-profile nominations for the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

Dustin Lynch concert tickets are now on sale here.