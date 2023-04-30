East Idaho News receives First Amendment Award, other honors during Idaho Press Club banquet - East Idaho News

East Idaho News receives First Amendment Award, other honors during Idaho Press Club banquetPublished at | Updated at
BOISE — The EastIdahoNews.com team was honored with multiple Idaho Press Club awards Saturday night during a banquet at the Boise Centre.
Nate Sunderland, Nate Eaton and Robert Patten received first place in the ‘First Amendment Award’ category for their stories following a lawsuit EastIdahoNews.com filed against Jefferson County when access to public records on the Rigby Middle School was denied.
RELATED | Why EastIdahoNews.com is suing for public records about a school shooting
East Idaho News was successful in the lawsuit and reported on the findings contained in the records.
Other awards our news organization received include:
- First place – General TV News Report (Division B) – Nate Eaton – Kayden’s Courage: Seven Years Later
- Second place – General TV News Report (Division B) – Andrea Olson – Nothing short of a miracle
- First place – Serious TV Feature Report (Division B) – Nate Eaton – Stronger than a rock
- First place – Light TV Feature Report (Division B) – Nate Eaton – Paige the welder
- Second place – Arts / Entertainment TV Report (Division B) – Andrea Olson – A passion for percussion
- First place – Health / Medical TV Report (Division B) – Nate Eaton – What’s wrong with Abigail?
- First place – Education Report (Division B) – Nate Eaton – The ‘Hogwarts of Idaho’
- First place – Best Online News Video Story – Nate Eaton – Teacher for a day
Winners were picked from hundreds of stories published, posted or aired in 2022. News organizations and public relations professionals attended the annual banquet where retiring Idaho Press Club President Betsy Russell was recognized for her prestigious journalism career in the Gem State.
You can find a list of all the winners here.