East Idaho News receives First Amendment Award, other honors during Idaho Press Club banquet - East Idaho News

East Idaho News receives First Amendment Award, other honors during Idaho Press Club banquet

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com team members Andrea Olson, Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland and Peggy Jeppesen attended the Idaho Press Club awards banquet in Boise Saturday night. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BOISE — The EastIdahoNews.com team was honored with multiple Idaho Press Club awards Saturday night during a banquet at the Boise Centre.

Nate Sunderland, Nate Eaton and Robert Patten received first place in the ‘First Amendment Award’ category for their stories following a lawsuit EastIdahoNews.com filed against Jefferson County when access to public records on the Rigby Middle School was denied.

East Idaho News was successful in the lawsuit and reported on the findings contained in the records.

Other awards our news organization received include:

Winners were picked from hundreds of stories published, posted or aired in 2022. News organizations and public relations professionals attended the annual banquet where retiring Idaho Press Club President Betsy Russell was recognized for her prestigious journalism career in the Gem State.

You can find a list of all the winners here.

The Idaho Press Club awards banquet. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

