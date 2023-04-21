 Firefighters battling major blaze at Highland High School in Pocatello - East Idaho News
SCHOOL FIRE

Firefighters battling major blaze at Highland High School in Pocatello

Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Firefighters are currently battling a fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

Pocatello Fire Department officials say the fire started around 4 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived they found flames on the roof of the D building at the school.

Crews from Pocatello, Chubbuck and Bannock County are working the fire and trying to keep it contained to one building.

Video from viewers shows sweeping flames destroying a large section of the school.

“Highland High School classes are canceled today. More information to follow. Officials will be working today and throughout the weekend on-site, please refrain from being at or around the area,” a message sent Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 reads.

Officials tell KPVI there was some kind of explosion at the high school.

Bench Road in front of the high school, and nearby Fairway Drive are currently closed.

Officials have not said what started the fire. No injuries have been reported thus far.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story with more information as we learn it.

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Photo courtesy Josh Graves

