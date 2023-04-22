Fish and Game concludes winter feeding, three wildlife management areas remain closed - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Fish and Game wrapped up its winter feeding operations on Friday, according to a news release from the department. Feeding first began in the region on Feb.3 as winter conditions were becoming more severe, especially in Caribou, Bear Lake and Franklin counties.

RELATED | Fish and Game operating 23 feeding sites for deer and elk in eastern Idaho

A total of 23 sites were established to feed deer this year, and several more were set up for elk.

“A summary of feeding efforts, including number of deer and elk fed, amounts of food dispersed and other information will be prepared and shared with the public at a later date,” said the news release. The summary will include the estimated fawn and calf survival for the region.

In the release, Idaho Fish and Game expressed thanks local, state, federal and county agencies that provided assistance with the feeding operations through the winter. Private landowners and volunteers were thanked, as well.

“A special thanks goes to the staff at Bear Lake State Park for their tremendous support and manpower provided to these feeding efforts on state park grounds,” the release said.

REMINDER

Springtime is hard on big game. Fat reserves are depleted, making animals vulnerable when disturbed. Outdoor recreationists should give them their space while enjoying springtime activities. The department also reminded the public that it is unlawful to allow dogs to harass or chase big game.

AREAS STILL CLOSED

Idaho Fish and game noted in the news release that Tex Creek, Georgetown and Montpelier Wildlife Management Areas will remain closed to human entry until further notice.