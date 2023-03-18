Fish and Game operating 23 feeding sites for deer and elk in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee initiated the feeding of deer and elk at several locations in the Southeast Region beginning in early February.

Because of improving winter conditions across the region over the past several days, no new authorized feed sites have been added since March 10.

Using winter-feeding criteria and input from WFAC members, Fish and Game has been focusing efforts on the highest-priority locations where feeding could address concerns with struggling animals, conflicts with animals in haystacks and feedlines, and public safety concerns with animals on highways and roads. Other factors considered when selecting feeding sites have included number of animals reached, accessibility, sufficient distance from roads and highways, and seclusion from public disturbance. All current feed sites are located on private property except where noted below.

Idaho Fish and Game sincerely thanks those local, state, federal, and county agencies, as well as private landowners and volunteers that have provided assistance with these authorized feeding operations so far.

Summary of current feeding sites authorized by Idaho Fish and Game:

Deer:

Bear Lake Plateau (3 sites, including 2 sites at Bear Lake State Park on east side of Bear Lake)

Worm Creek on west side of Bear Lake (2 sites)

Indian Creek/Dry Canyon

Montpelier Canyon

Montpelier Wildlife Management Area (2 sites)

Bloomington Canyon

St. Charles (lands managed by United States Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands)

Green Canyon

Paris Canyon

Fish Haven

Cub River (2 sites)

Mink Creek (Franklin County, 3 sites)

Little Mountain

Soda Hills (3 sites, including previous site at Swenson Canyon)

Elk:

Banks Valley

Liberty area

Stockton Canyon

Dayton area

City of Montpelier (on the Montpelier Wildlife Management Area)

Several additional feed sites have been authorized in areas throughout the region to specifically address localized conflicts with elk in feedlines.

Idaho Fish and Game will continue to regularly meet with the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to monitor winter conditions and address winter-feeding actions.

Please check Idaho Fish and Game’s website and the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game Facebook page for winter feeding updates every Friday.