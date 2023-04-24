Fremont County Sheriff looking for suspect in horse shooting death - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding who may have shot a horse in St. Anthony, leading the owners having to put the animal down.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com dispatch received a call on Sunday afternoon from Remingtons Farms in St. Anthony, stating that one of their horses had been shot in the leg.

Due to the severity of the injury, the owners were forced to put the horse down.

As of right now, it is not clear exactly when the horse was injured or who did it.

Humphries says it is an active investigation, and if you have any tips, please call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.