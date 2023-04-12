'Get snow off the roof.' At least three roof collapses reported in Fremont County - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — While parts of eastern Idaho are warming up, some areas in Fremont County are still dealing with issues relating to snow — including collapsed structures.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Richey told EastIdahoNews.com there have been three roof collapses reported to his department recently.

“We had a farm shed west of Ashton that went down in the last five to seven days and then a garage, and then (Monday), the canopy there at Pond’s Lodge (over fuel pumps),” Richey said.

Pictures posted online, show snow piled on the collapsed garage at Mack’s Inn in Island Park. Richey said there was probably about five feet of snow on top. He said structures could fail if snow isn’t taken off of them. He estimates the damage to be at least $30,000.

Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents Richey mentioned.

However, it was a different story back in March when a nine-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after snow slid off the roof of a building and buried her. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com emergency crews were concerned about the weight of the snow, but ultimately, the sheriff said the girl was fine. Click here to read the story.

RELATED | Girl rushed to hospital after being buried by falling snow

According to Travelers Insurance, you should work with a partner to remove snow from a roof since it can be a hazardous task, invest in a roof rake, avoid sharp tools and harsh chemicals, watch for falling snow and icicles, and work in small batches. Click here for more tips.

Little Church in the Pines, located in Island Park, posted Tuesday on social media pictures of snow on the roof and surrounding building and said, “Finally, the weight is off, and no one was harmed.”

Richey added that he wants people to stay safe and take care of themselves.

“Take care of their homes, get the snow off the roof, and get it away from the house so they don’t have flooding,” he said.

Courtesy Little Church in the Pines