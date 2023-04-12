Hear why Lori Vallow Daybell wanted to leave the courtroom and how the judge responded - East Idaho News

Hear why Lori Vallow Daybell wanted to leave the courtroom and how the judge respondedPublished at
BOISE — Lori Vallow Daybell asked to leave the courtroom mid-way through her trial Tuesday afternoon.
Her attorneys argued the testimony and evidence were too emotional and requested that Judge Steven Boyce excuse her.
Prosecutors argued that Daybell stay and Boyce agreed by refusing to grant the motion argued by her defense.
