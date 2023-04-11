LIVE UPDATES: Rexburg police detective takes the stand in Lori Vallow Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the details in this story are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

1:10 p.m. Personal observation: Lori Daybell appeared upset this afternoon. I’ve seen her in multiple court hearings, in Hawaii, face-to-face at the Rexburg Airport — I’ve never seen upset/sad before today.

1:08 p.m.Prosceutors and defense attorneys came into the courtroom. Lori never returned. Prosecutor Rachel Smith grabbed some documents and all of the attorneys went back into the hallway area where they had originally met. Hearing will resume at 1:35 p.m.

1:06 p.m.We have just been told the court is taking a 30 minute recess.

1:02 p.m. Boyce said the afternoon session would begin at 12:45 p.m. Everyone was ready to go when John Thomas asked if he, Archibald and Lori could meet in private following lunch.

1 p.m. All the prosecutors and judge have left the courtroom and gone into the hallway where Lori was with her attorneys.

12:54 p.m. Jurors have not yet been brought back into the courtroom. Rob Wood is ready to continue questioning Det. Hermosillo. I’ve been told the evidence this afternoon will be graphic.

12:52 p.m. Lori has left the courtroom with her attorneys to have a discussion in a private hallway.

12:50 p.m. Court was about to resume but John Thomas asked for some time to visit with Lori. Lori appeared visibly upset. Court is in recess again.

11:40 a.m. Attorneys are now having a sidebar conference with the judge. Jurors are standing to stretch their legs. It’s now understandable why Kay Woodcock decided not to come this morning. We are now headed into a lunch break until 12:45 p.m.

11:38 a.m. Next image shows moist soil after the body was removed. Hermosillo says it shows fluids from body decomposition. Nothing else was buried in the area. Lori appears to show no emotion during any of the photo presentations.

11:36 a.m. Next image shows black plastic wrapped around a body buried in the ground. Hermosillo says he helped lift the body out of the burial site.

11:33 a.m. Next photo is moist soil after the wood paneling was removed. You can see black plastic coming through the dirt. The next image shows plastic around the area believed to be where JJ’s head was. There was white plastic under the black plastic, and the next image shows where police cut the plastic exposing human hair.

11:30 a.m. A fourth image shows the grassy area where JJ was buried. One section has longer grass, the other area is shorter. The fifth image shows topsoil over JJ’s burial site. Sixth image shows three large, white rocks on top of wood paneling that was on top of JJ’s body. Next image shows wood paneling after rocks were removed.

11:24 a.m. First image shows the front of Daybell’s home with a vehicle parked in the driveway. Second photo shows the firepit where Tylee’s remains were found, including burnt bone fragments and teeth. A third image shows the tree where JJ’s body was found buried.

11:17 a.m. Wood asks for photos taken from Daybell’s property the day of the search to be admitted as evidence.

11:14 a.m. JJ and Tylee’s remains were then taken to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. There are currently no places in eastern Idaho for autopsies to be conducted, so bodies are often transported to Ada County.

11:13 a.m. Tylee’s remains were put into a body bag and taken to the morgue at Madison Memorial Hospital. Jurors listening intently – some taking notes.

11:11 a.m. Police stopped working as it was getting late, so they secured the scene with crime scene tape and officers stood guard at the property all night. Large lights were brought in from the fire department to keep the scene illuminated. The search continued the next day on June 10, 2020.

11:10 a.m. Hermosillo says each detective could only work for a few minutes at a time because the smell was so bad. Police then uncovered a human skull and they worked to put all the pieces into a body bag.

11:09 a.m. Hermosillo says more burnt flesh and bone was found in a green bucket that had melted. “It was kind of deformed and the flesh and bone was all kind of stuffed in that melted bucket.” Lori looks at Hermosillo and shows no emotion as he testifies.

11:07 a.m. “We started finding burnt flesh, decomposing bones. The smell was so bad we had to take turns digging,” Hermosillo says. “Eventually, we uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee, whom we assumed was Tylee, that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart.”

11:05 a.m. Hermosillo says when he arrived back at Chad’s property, police were digging in the area of the pet cemetery. “In digging down, they located items of interest that we needed to slow down and dig more methodically.” Hermosillo says they then got on their hands and knees and began digging around “this moist section of dirt.”

11:03 a.m. After the body was dropped off, Hermosillo and Ball returned to Chad’s house. Hermosillo is now pointing out on a map where the body in plastic was found and where the firepit was.

11:01 a.m. Hermosillo went back to the burial site after Chad was taken into custody and the small body wrapped in plastic was put in a body bag. It was then placed into the coroner’s vehicle and driven to the morgue by the Fremont County Coroner and a Fremont County deputy. Hermosillo and Det. Ball followed the vehicle.

11 a.m. Police made a slit in the plastic and there appeared to be human hair. At this point, officers were told Chad was leaving his daughter’s house across the street “at a high rate of speed.” Officers followed Chad, pulled him over and took him into custody.

10:58 a.m. As police scraped away more dirt, they discovered a round object “that appeared to be the crown of a head.” Police continued to remove soil and Hermosillo says they appeared to find a small body wrapped in plastic.

10:56 a.m. After the rocks were removed, there were pieces of large wood paneling. The team started to brush away damp soil that was a different composition compared to the soil on top of the ground. As the soil was being removed, police saw a black, round object starting to protrude through the dirt.

10:54 a.m. Hermosillo says when he went over to the tree/pond, there was a section of shorter grass and dirt compared to the rest of the area that had longer grass. A team began excavating the section by removing the top layer of soil. “As they began to remove the top layer of soil, it exposed three large rocks. At that point, there was a strong odor that, through my training, I knew was a decomposing body.”

10:52 a.m. As Wood shows the image to the jury, Lori is taking notes and occasionally looks up at the jurors.

10:50 a.m. Wood asks to admit a Google Earth image of Chad Daybell’s property so the jury can have an idea of the layout.

10:48 a.m. Hermosillo was assigned to sift through the area around the firepit. “While we were sifting through the firepit, there were a lot of people going to the pond area under the tree so we were called over to assist in that location,” he says.

10:46 a.m. Hermosillo says Chad was looking over his shoulder while he was in the car on the phone. Hermosillo said he looked where Chad was looking and saw the tree and pond in the backyard area.

10:43 a.m. Chad went outside to his car to make a call. The FBI and other law enforcement officers arrived to help execute the search warrant. (Personal note: it was around this time I received a tip that something was happening at Chad’s house. I made some calls and was in a helicopter an hour later. Story here).

10:42 a.m. Chad asked to call his attorney who, at the time, was Mark Means. Chad called Mark and police went into the front room with Chad, where they served him with the warrant. Chad asked if he needed to leave. Police said he did not but if he left, an officer would need to accompany him for safety reasons.

10:40 a.m. Hermosillo recounts what happened the morning of June 9, 2020. Police went to Chad’s house and Chad’s son Mark opened the door. He said his dad was still asleep. Officers went to Chad’s room, he sat up in bed and officers said they were there to serve a search warrant. Chad got dressed and then walked downstairs with police into the kitchen.

10:36 a.m. These are the photos just admitted as evidence:

10:35 a.m. Wood asks to admit a photo of JJ, Tylee and Alex in Yellowstone Park. He also asks to admit a photo of JJ on the couch in Lori’s apartment.

10:33 a.m. Hermosillo says he has reviewed the iCloud account and says it belongs to Lori Vallow based on the photos and records contained in the account.

10:28 a.m. Wood asks to have a business document from Apple related to an iCloud account admitted as evidence.

10:23 a.m. First photo is the gray Jeep Wrangler. Second photo shows the rear view of the Jeep with Texas plates. Third photo shows the interior of the Jeep taken from the driver’s door. Fourth photo shows the interior of the Jeep from the passenger’s side.

10:21 a.m. Hermosillo remains on the stand. He is handed four photos of the Jeep that the state wants to admit as evidence.

10:20 a.m. Back from the morning break. Lori was walked in wearing leg shackles and then a deputy locked the shackles to the floor in the courtroom so she cannot leave the table.

9:57 a.m. Hermosillo says the last date he is aware of “proof of life” of Tylee Ryan is from Sept. 8, 2019, based on a photo of her in Yellowstone. Last date of “proof of life” for JJ is Sept. 22, 2019, based on a photo of JJ sitting on a couch in Lori’s front room. Court is now taking a 15-20 minute morning break.

9:55 a.m. Hermosillo says the interior of the condo appeared as if two adults lived there. There were no toys or kids’ medication or clothes inside the apartment. Hermosillo said nothing indicated children had been living there.

9:52 a.m. Hermosillo says through his investigation, police used cell phone data and tips to determine Chad and Lori were in Kauai. Hermosillo and other officers went to Hawaii to assist Kauai police in issuing a court order on Jan. 25, 2020. RPD also assisted Kauai Police in issuing a search warrant on Daybell’s rental vehicle and their condo.

9:51 a.m. The first photos the world ever saw of Tylee and JJ issued with that original news release.

9:47 a.m. Police set up a tipline and issued a news release on Dec. 20, 2019 about the missing children. Here is the original story EastIdahoNews.com did when we learned JJ and Tylee were gone.

9:46 a.m. Hermosillo says they contacted any family members who would take their calls to try and find the kids. He says Lori Vallow never called the police about her missing children. On Dec. 11, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were contacted and RPD entered JJ and Tylee’s names as missing and endangered children.

9:45 a.m. After serving the search warrant, Hermosillo says RPD contacted the FBI and were trying to get a hold of Lori and Chad. Police contacted Colby Ryan, who told them he had not spoken to his sister in a while. The search for JJ now included the search for Tylee. Hermosillo says Chad and Lori’s phones were shut off.

9:43 a.m. Wood shows an image that displays more emails from Chad Daybell along with another photo showing books written by Chad that were also found in the garage. The final photo is a cell phone found in the garage.

9:42 a.m. Next image shows documents found inside Lori’s garage. There were emails from Chad Daybell. As Hermosillo is reviewing this evidence, Lori is taking notes.

9:39 a.m. Next image shows two silencers found inside the garage. Next image shows knives that were found near the rifles. Next image shows a handgun found in a tub in the garage. Next image is a Halloween mask that was found on top of a plastic Walmart bag. Inside the bag was rope and duct tape. Next image shows Alex Cox’s active passport found inside the garage.

9:38 a.m. Second image shows clothing laid out on the ground. Third image shows several rounds of ammunition that was discovered in a tub. “A lot of ammunition in that specific tub,” Hermosillo says. Fourth image shows a rifle found in the garage and the barrel is threaded for a silencer. Fifth image shows the same rifle laid down on the table at the police department. Another rifle was inside of the same bag.

9:35 a.m. First image shows items in a garage that were taken out of a tub. There is a Ghilli (camouflage) suit laid out on the ground. Police also found gun magazines and silencers to put on the end of a gun to keep it quiet when it’s fired.

9:32 a.m. Hermosillo now being shown images of items found in Lori’s garage. The photos are admitted into evidence.

9:30 a.m. Hermosillo is now being shown images of the contract Lori signed with the storage unit company. Lori signed her name as Lori Ryan.

9:27 a.m. The next photo is another bedroom with some of Alex Cox’s belongings. His name was on a plastic tub in the closet. In another room was some Hazmat-looking white suits lying on the floor. A tub on the closet had Alex Cox’s belongings.

9:25 a.m. The next photo was taken looking down the stairs. The next photo is the master bedroom. The next photo is the master bedroom closet with all the empty hangers in the closet. No clothes – just a towel hanging on the back door. “Normally when people go on trips and plan to come home, they don’t take all their belongings from their closet. This caught our attention because there was nothing in the closet other than empty hangers.”

9:22 a.m. The first photo is the exterior of Lori’s apartment. The second photo is the front room of apt. 175, looking into the living room and dining area. The next photo shows the living room/area going upstairs. The next photo is a Star Wars suitcase with 3-5 preparedness bags with emergency kits.

9:20 a.m. State asks to admit into evidence images of the apartment complex and interior photos taken the day the search warrant was executed. Pictures are admitted.

9:16 a.m. Hermosillo says in apt. 175, they found a rental agreement for a storage unit in Rexburg. Police obtained a search warrant for the storage unit. Here’s a story I did in Feb. 2020 about the storage unit and what was inside. A follow up story where we enhanced the footage can be found here.

9:14 a.m. Police found a few toys and items belonging to JJ, including a prescription medication. They also found several guns in the garage of apt. 175, several Army-type knives, several empty magazines for various weapons – “there were things of that nature in the garage that caught our eye.”

9:12 a.m. The next morning, Nov. 27, police obtained a search warrant for the apartments of Lori, Alex and Melanie P. They started with Lori’s and had to break down the front door. There were couches, dishes in the sink, food in the pantry, food in the refrigerator, beds and toiletries were upstairs – everything that looked like somebody had lived there “except there were no clothes on any of the hangers. All of the hangers were empty.” Nobody was in the apartments and apt. 107 was completely empty.

9:10 a.m. Wood back to questioning Hermosillo. The detective says he contacted a Gilbert police detective late that evening and said they still did not know where JJ was. Another detective then reached out to Melanie Gibb to see if JJ was with her, Gibb said he was not.

9:05 a.m. Hermosillo begins to describe what he saw on the body camera footage but Thomas objects and says it’s hearsay. Attorneys are now in a sidebar conference with the judge. Sidebars are private and white noise is played in the courtroom so nobody can overhear what is said.

9:03 a.m. Police did not get a warrant that day because Lori returned Det. Hope’s call and agreed to open the door to talk with Det. Ball and Det. Stubbs. They were wearing body cameras that recorded the interaction.

9:01 a.m. Hermosillo called Det. Ron Ball and said he was concerned about JJ’s whereabouts. Other detectives were called and they began knocking on doors at the complex. Ball told Hermosillo to go to the prosecutor’s office for a search warrant while the other officers stayed on scene to wait for Lori, Alex or Melani Boudreaux.

9 a.m. Hermosillo knew Chad was lying because police were aware Chad and Lori had recently got married. Hermosillo asked Chad for Lori’s phone number and he said he didn’t have it. Eventually Chad gave Hermosillo the number and said he originally didn’t provide it because he thought Hermosillo was accusing him of something.

8:58 a.m. Hermosillo asked if Alex had Lori’s phone number. Alex said he did not, which Hermosillo did not believe. Hermosillo and Hope knocked on Lori’s door, but nobody answered. He and Hope began knocking on other doors and Hermosillo observed Chad leaving in his Chevy Equinox. Hermosillo stopped him and asked Chad when was the last time he saw JJ. Chad said it was in October in Apt. 107 with Lori Vallow. Hermosillo asked Chad how he knew Lori. Chad responded he hardly knew her and said they had only met a couple times.

8:54 a.m. On Nov. 25, a Gilbert detective contacted Hermosillo and said they could not find JJ. Kay Woodcock asked a welfare check on JJ. The next morning, Hermosillo and Det. Hope from RPD went to Lori’s house. They saw Chad Daybell and Alex Cox unloading a pickup. Hermosillo walked up to Alex, asked if Lori was home and Alex said Lori was not there. Hermosillo said he was there to do a welfare check on JJ. Alex looked at him with a “blank look” – he looked “scared” – and then Alex looked at Chad. Chad and Alex did not say anything. Hermosillo became suspicious and he again asked Alex where JJ was. Alex said JJ was with Kay in Louisiana and Hermosillo said that wasn’t possible as Kay was the one who asked for the welfare check.

8:52 a.m. Hermosillo says police seized the Jeep on Nov. 4 from the residence. Gilbert police came to Rexburg on Nov. 18 to serve a warrant on the Jeep data information system. That is when Hermosillo first heard about JJ and Tylee. RPD was told JJ’s grandmother was concerned that she had not heard from JJ in a while and police in Arizona were going to check if he was down there.

8:51 a.m. Hermosillo contacted Gilbert police about the Jeep and they asked him to conduct surveillance on Lori Daybell’s apartment on Pioneer Road. They observed Chad and Lori but they never saw a teenage girl or young boy with Lori.

8:49 a.m. Hermosillo has been a detective for four years and has been with RPD for 22 years. He worked on patrol and as a patrol supervisor. He says he became involved in the investigation on Nov. 1 when he was contacted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office that there was a Jeep in Rexburg that was possibly involved in a homicide.

8:48 a.m. Jurors are brought in, Det. Ray Hermosillo is sworn in.

8:42 a.m. Judge Steven Boyce has entered the courtroom. Prosecutors Rob Wood, Rachel Smith and Lindsey Smith are here.

8:40 a.m. John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, is in the courtroom again this morning. We are waiting for the jurors to be brought in.

8:39 a.m. I’m told there are 16 people watching the trial in the Madison County Courthouse room this morning.

8:35 a.m. Larry Woodcock is here in the courtroom with some family members but Kay Woodcock is absent.

8:25 a.m. Back in the courtroom. Lori is sitting between her attorneys dressed in a pink blouse. She’s wearing black-rimmed glasses, smiling, very chatty with Jim Archibald and John Thomas. The first witness today will be Rexburg Police Dept. Detective Ray Hermosillo.