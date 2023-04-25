Inmate charged with felony battery after reportedly breaking another inmates jaw - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An inmate at the Bonneville County Jail was charged with a felony after a fight that ended with him breaking the jaw of another inmate.

Armando Silvas, 29, was charged with felony aggravated battery on April 20.

Court records show Silvas was in the Bonneville County Jail on March 30. He had been apprehended in Chubbuck on an outstanding warrant for allegedly failing to appear for a hearing regarding a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge.

The victim, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, is in the Bonneville County Jail on charges of felony escape, felony intimidation of a witness, two counts of felony domestic violence battery, misdemeanor no contact order violations, misdemeanor driving without privileges, misdemeanor DUI, and multiple misdemeanor charges for violating his probation.

According to court documents, the fight was first seen by a deputy in the jail, who reported it to the rest of the jail staff on the radio.

Silvas had reportedly accused Gould of “being disrespectful and calling Silvas a punk.” He also told deputies that Gould swung first.

Jail staff observed Gould bleeding from his face and noticed his mouth was full of blood. His jaw was swelling, and he reportedly thought his gums were bleeding.

Later it was discovered he had a broken jaw.

According to deputy records, Gould initially refused medical attention but eventually agreed to seek help. Silvas also asked to be seen by medical staff.

Gould was then taken to EIRMC, where he told deputies Silvas was “pacing with other inmates” and there was “tension in the dorm.”

Gould says Silvas then “blindsided him” at his bunk, and they “scuffled.” Silvas then accused Gould of insulting him, which Gould denied doing.

Gould then left and took a shower, and when he came back, Silvas reportedly told him he either had to leave the dorm or fight him, so Gould chose to fight before deputies arrived and broke up the argument.

Deputies say Gould had blood on his pants, torso, arms, hands, and his knuckles were red. His teeth were also reportedly “very misaligned as if his jaw had been broken,” according to court documents.

Police records indicate Gould required surgery to fix his jaw.

Silvas reportedly had blood on his hands, arms, torso, and pants. His right knuckles were “darker than usual” and appeared swollen.

Deputies later looked at security footage, which reportedly shows Silvas walking toward Gould, who was facing away from him, before delivering a “full swing punch.”

Also, according to court documents, “Silvas timed his assault of Gould as (the deputy) was ascending the stairs to the top tier.”

Silvas is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 5. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Silvas has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.